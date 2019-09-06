Pierce Bainbridge Slams Ex-Partner's Legal 'Soap Opera'

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Pierce Bainbridge has moved to dismiss a defamation suit filed in New York state court by a former partner in an ongoing legal saga involving allegations of fraud and sexual assault, with the firm slamming the complaint as "far-fetched," "incomprehensible" and a "litigation soap opera." Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP said in a motion to dismiss on Thursday that ex-partner David Lewis could not claim allegations in a separate complaint filed by the firm in California amounted to defamation and that Pierce Bainbridge's actions did not run afoul of New York attorney misconduct laws. The motion blasted the instant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS