Calif. Judge Revives Nationwide Block On Asylum Restrictions

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 12:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday again blocked the Trump administration from turning away asylum seekers who pass through another country on the way to the southwest border, reinstating his nationwide injunction after the Ninth Circuit narrowed it to apply only within that circuit. U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar held that the nonprofits that challenged the new rule — which would effectively bar asylum claims at the southwest border from non-Mexicans — had shown that a nationwide block on the policy was necessary to provide "complete relief." He noted that some of the nonprofits offer legal services to immigrants outside of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS