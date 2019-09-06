Trump, DOJ Turn Up Heat On Calif. Car Emissions Deal

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is escalating its vehicle emissions war with California, warning the Golden State on Friday that its recent agreement with automakers to tighten standards beyond what's federally required is unlawful. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly launched an antitrust investigation of the automakers that made the deal. California State Route 99 is busy with traffic in Fresno in file photo. The Trump administration is trying to scuttle a deal that automakers made with the state to tighten vehicle emissions standards. (AP) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transportation general counsels questioned the legality of the...

