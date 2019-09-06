USCIS Quietly Issued New Rules In Texas: Immigration Attys

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Immigration attorneys and asylum seekers detained in Texas accused the Trump administration on Friday of secretly rolling out a new, highly restrictive set of rules that give people just 24 hours to prepare for their credible fear interviews. The government issued directives at the South Texas Family and Karnes County Residential centers, southwest and southeast of San Antonio, respectively, that shortened to just one calendar day the window asylum seekers could speak with attorneys and prepare for their interviews — in which the government determines whether it should let the applicant stay — and eliminated an orientation session on their rights,...

