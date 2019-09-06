Peloton Patent Survives Flywheel's Alice Challenge

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Studio cycling company Peloton can proceed with its claims that rival Flywheel infringed its patent for remotely broadcast cycling classes after a Texas magistrate judge rejected Flywheel's Alice challenge Friday, saying more information on patent eligibility is needed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne recommended denying Flywheel's motion to dismiss Peloton's claims under the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Alice v. CLS Bank, saying that at the current stage of litigation, he can't make a decision on the eligibility of the patents and further proceedings are needed. Judge Payne said that based on Peloton's assertions that the bike patents solved problems...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS