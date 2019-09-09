Brazilian VW Dealers Can't Get $2.5M Award Confirmed

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Brazilian Volkswagen distributors have lost their bid to confirm a $2.5 million arbitration award against the Reynolds and Reynolds Co., with an Ohio federal judge finding dismissal is warranted as the U.S. company is not bound by the arbitration agreements at issue. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose on Friday said he was not convinced by Rossisa Participacoes SA and CIA Rossi De Automóveis’ arguments that Reynolds and Reynolds is subject to arbitration agreements in three contracts that were signed with Universal Computer Services Inc., a company the car dealers said merged with Reynolds in 2006. The car dealers had argued...

