TracFone Strikes Deal In Device Trafficking Suit With NJ Co.

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday closed TracFone Wireless Inc.’s suit accusing Nektova Group LLC and its operators of harming its trademarks and reputation after the parties told the court they had reached a resolution that would resolve the entire case. Thin on details about the agreement between the parties, a Sept. 5 filing said the resolution was contingent on the court’s acceptance of a second amended complaint adding NGNJ LLC as a defendant. According to court records, the addition of NGNJ is the only difference from the first amended complaint. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga accepted the complaint and...

