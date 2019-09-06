PTAB Rejects Pokemon Go Creator's Patent Challenge

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The creator of Pokemon Go failed to prove that a Barbaro Technologies LLC augmented reality patent is likely obvious, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has said, shooting down a request for inter partes review. The PTAB on Thursday declined to institute IPR of Barbaro's patent, saying none of the prior art referenced by Pokemon Go creator Niantic Inc. is likely to render it obvious. The prior art either didn't disclose the technology in question or didn't make sense to combine, the board wrote. The patent covers an "interactive software application program" that aims to integrate audio, video, 2D and 3D technology...

