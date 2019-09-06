Health Care Providers Say HHS Rule Is Based On A 'Lie'

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Planned Parenthood has urged a New York federal judge to strike down a rule aimed at shielding health care providers with moral or religious objections from having to take part in procedures like abortions, arguing the Trump administration's basis for the rule was "a lie." Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc. said in its motion for summary judgment that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overstepped its authority when it issued the so-called Protecting Statutory Conscience Rights in Health Care final rule in May. The administrative process for the final rule was flawed, and the record showed that "the...

