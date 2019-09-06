Mass. Justices Weigh 'Consent To Settle' Policy Controversy

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court wrestled with whether insurance companies can avoid liability when handing settlement powers over to their insured, as a carrier argued Friday that so-called "consent to settle" policies are necessary for a select group of professions, including attorneys. The policies limit an insurance company's exposure when it might want to settle a case but its insured wants to proceed anyway, Regina E. Roman of Sugarman Rogers Barshak & Cohen PC, an attorney for Continental Casualty Co., told the Supreme Judicial Court during oral arguments. But the policies are essential for certain jobs or industries that might see litigating an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS