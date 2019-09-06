Court OKs $10M Deal In Morgan Stanley Adviser Expense Suit

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A proposed $10 million deal between Morgan Stanley and its financial advisers has cleared the first hurdle in California federal court toward resolving allegations that the bank routinely refused to cover the advisers' work-related expenses. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Thursday granted preliminary approval to a $10.2 million settlement over the objections of several former advisers who claimed the amount was too low and characterized it as a “reverse auction” that allowed Morgan Stanley to avoid a potentially more costly state court suit. According to the order, a reverse auction occurs when a defendant in multiple class actions chooses...

