NYC Real Estate Week In Review

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Blaivas & Associates, Proskauer Rose and Dechert were among various law firms that guided the largest New York City real estate deals that hit public records last week, with Coca-Cola's sale of its Manhattan building for north of $900 million topping the list. Blaivas & Associates PC and Proskauer Rose LLP worked on the buy and sell sides, respectively, of The Nightingale Group's roughly $909.3 million purchase of the Coca-Cola Building on Fifth Avenue from The Coca-Cola Co., while Dechert LLP landed worked on the financing side of the matter. Meanwhile, DLA Piper, Rosenberg & Estis PC and other firms helped...

