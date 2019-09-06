Okla. Police Pension Fund Says $4.2M Stolen In Cyberattack

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A pension fund that administers benefits to retired Oklahoma state law enforcement officers on Friday disclosed a cyberattack that it said had resulted in the theft of $4.2 million, although the fund added it was "certain" the stolen money would be recovered. The Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System said in a notice posted on its website that it had notified the FBI that it had recently been the target of a cybercrime where $4.2 million was stolen and that the agency is conducting an active investigation of the incident. "Because of the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further on the details,"...

