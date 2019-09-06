Bills To Improve Broadband Mapping Introduced In House

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- House members rolled out two new bills Friday that aim to improve the shoddy state of official broadband maps, mirroring legislative efforts in the Senate to make the maps more reliable and taking the crackdown on faulty information a step further. The DATA Act, led by Iowa Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack and Ohio Republican Rep. Bob Latta, directs the FCC to collect more granular information on where broadband service exists and create a way to incorporate crowd-sourced feedback. The bill appears similar to a Senate measure floated in June, also named the DATA Act, that would direct the FCC to map...

