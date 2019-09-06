Rack Room Shoes' $26M TCPA Suit Deal Gets Initial OK

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge gave preliminary approval to a deal that sees Rack Room Shoes Inc. pay nearly $26 million to resolve class action claims the retailer violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by bombarding millions of consumers with unwanted text messages. U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams said Thursday the retailer's settlement with consumer Maxwell Goldschmidt, finalized between the parties last month, was reasonable and warranted preliminary approval. "The court finds that the settlement was reached in the absence of collusion, is the product of informed, good-faith, arm's-length negotiations between the parties and their capable and experienced counsel," Judge Williams...

