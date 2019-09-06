2 Firms Steer RBB Bancorp’s $32.5M Deal For PGB

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- RBB Bancorp, the Los Angeles-based owner of a bank that caters to Chinese Americans, has agreed to buy Chicago-based PGB Holdings in a $32.5 million cash deal steered by Loren P. Hansen APC and Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP, RBB said Friday. According to a statement, RBB, which owns Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Co., will pay $32.5 million in cash to the shareholders of PGB, which owns Pacific Global Bank. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, RBB said. RBB Bancorp Chairman, President and CEO Alan Thian said in the statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS