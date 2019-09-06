Farber Rosen Helps With $78M Manhattan Real Estate Loan

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- New York Community Bank has loaned $78 million to Stellar Management for a commercial property on West 28th Street in Manhattan, with Farber Rosen working on the deal, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan is for 44 W. 28th St., and about $11.1 million of the $78 million is new financing for the property and the remainder is a refinance of existing debt. Records filed in New York on Friday indicate that Farber Rosen & Kaufman PC worked on the transaction, although it wasn't immediately clear what role the law firm played. Joseph Farber at Farber...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS