Travelers Must Face $3M Claim From Sailors Stranded In Cuba

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Travelers Insurance must face a $3 million claim from six sailors who spent a year marooned in a Cuban port surviving on rats and bugs after their tugboat ran out of fuel on its way to Haiti and was abandoned by the company that operated it, a Florida federal judge has ruled. Judge Robert N. Scola denied Travelers’ motion to dismiss the case, finding Friday that the crew might be entitled to collect its $3 million settlement through the insurer even though the policy it sold to the crew's employers, Suncoast Shipping Company LLC, was voided by another court. In asking the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS