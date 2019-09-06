Biopharma Co. Regulus Dodges Stock Suit Over Drug Trials

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is no longer facing a stock-drop suit brought in California federal court related to the company's failure to secure approval for a hepatitis C treatment. U.S. District Judge Barry Ted Moskowitz on Thursday found that shareholders behind the 2017 proposed class action had offered only "vague and impressionistic" allegations that Regulus' top brass tried to downplay the issues plaguing RG-101, a drug to treat the hepatitis C virus, as it went through clinical trials. Based on his reading of the evidence, Judge Moskowitz said that Regulus execs disclosed an investigator's findings of possible connections between RG-101 and instances of liver...

