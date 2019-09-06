DOD Chief Urges Europe To Focus On China, Russia Threats

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Europe should be more wary of China and Russia gaining military and economic strength, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Friday, a day after suggesting that European allies could make up for the Pentagon's recent decision to shift $3.6 billion away from such threats to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute, a London-based defense and security think tank, Esper said in his first major public speech since being confirmed defense secretary in July that Russia and China have capitalized on the U.S.' focus on counterterrorism since the 9/11 attacks by trying to diminish the...

