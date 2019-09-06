Deals Rumor Mill: LGC, G4S, Symantec

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Thermo Fisher Scientific and Danaher have expressed interest in LGC Group, Bloomberg reported early Friday. According to the report, the U.K.-based life sciences measurement and testing company is currently up for sale by private equity giant KKR. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that other private equity powerhouses including Blackstone and Carlyle are mulling bids for LGC. According to the report, LGC could come with a more than $2 billion price tag. Security company The Brink's Co. is mulling a more than £1 billion ($1.23 billion) bid for part of British security company G4S PLC, Sky News reported Friday. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS