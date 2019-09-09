Ex-Vietnam PM Hit With $2.75B Claim Over Nixed Power Plants

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- An economist and entrepreneur is seeking at least $2.75 billion from Vietnam's former prime minister in arbitration related to a stymied power plant project. Maya Dangelas alleged in a Sept. 4 notice of arbitration that she was persuaded by former Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung into investing more than $250 million in a project to construct, own and operate the power plant project through her company, Tan Tao Energy Corp. Dangelas, who was born in Vietnam but later became a U.S. citizen, and who now lives in Houston, alleges the project was later nixed by Dung "without any legitimate justification"...

