9th Circ. Revives Decade-Old Medicare Fraud Qui Tam Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals gave a long-awaited win Friday to a whistleblower who alleged that medical device maker Kinetic Concepts Inc. flouted the False Claims Act for years by miscategorizing Medicare charges for vacuum wound therapy, reviving the 2008 qui tam case. "The district court imposed too high of a hurdle to test the sufficiency of these allegations," a three-judge Ninth Circuit panel wrote in an opinion published Friday, ordering the dismissal reversed and remanding the case for further proceedings. Geraldine Godecke, a former employee of Kinetic Concepts Inc., or KCI, filed a whistleblower suit back in 2008, claiming KCI...

