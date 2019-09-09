Genentech Gets Taiwanese Co. To Abandon Biosimilars

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Taiwan's JHL Biotech has agreed to stop developing copycat versions of four Genentech biologics as part of an unfinalized deal to end high-stakes trade secrets litigation, Genentech confirmed Monday. Genentech Inc. said it's reached a memorandum of understanding with JHL Biotech Inc., with a formal settlement deal to come out "in due course." The two companies have been battling in court since October 2018, when a former top Genentech scientist and three of her former coworkers were charged with stealing medical formulas and other trade secrets to give to JHL, with civil litigation quickly following. The memorandum of understanding requires JHL to "abandon...

