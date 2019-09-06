Bill To Help PG&E Pay Wildfire Claims Shelved In Calif.

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A California legislative bill that would have let bankrupt Pacific Gas & Electric pay the damages from wildfires blamed on its equipment with state-issued bonds has been shelved until next year. According to multiple news accounts Friday, Assemblyman Chad Mayes, the sponsor of Assembly Bill 235, said there was not enough time for "proper debate" of the bill before the Assembly goes into recess Sept. 13, and he was withdrawing the bill until the January session. PG&E, the nation's largest utility, filed for bankruptcy in January after racking up more than $30 billion in potential liabilities tied to its alleged role...

