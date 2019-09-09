Mitsuba To Pay $6M To End Windshield Wiper Price-Fix Claims

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A group of windshield wiper buyers asked a Michigan federal judge Friday to approve a $6 million settlement with Mitsuba Corp. and Denso Corp. as part of multidistrict litigation in which the companies have been accused of fixing prices on several types of auto parts. Tiffin Motor Homes Inc., which represents a proposed class of direct purchasers, told U.S. District Judge Marianne O. Battani that under the proposed settlement, Mitsuba will pay $6.1 million and Denso will pay $100,000 to escape allegations that the companies fixed the prices of windshield wiper systems. "The settlement agreements were consummated only after extensive arm's-length...

