Feds Say Esformes Must Forfeit $38.7M In Laundering Case

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The federal government requested a $38.7 million forfeiture money judgment Friday in connection with Miami-area nursing home mogul Philip Esformes' conviction earlier this year on money laundering charges. The amount is equal to the funds the government said Esformes received in his personal accounts that were traceable to his various nursing facilities that were involved in the money laundering scheme, which a jury found him guilty of in April after a two-month trial in district court in Miami. Esformes, 50, who was also convicted of paying and receiving kickbacks, bribery, and obstruction of justice, in what the government called the largest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS