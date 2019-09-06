Fairchild Can't Pause $140M IP Loss For High Court Decision

Law360, San Francisco (September 6, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied Silicon Valley pioneer Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.’s bid to stay Power Integrations' $140 million jury win in their decade-long patent fight until after the U.S. Supreme Court issues a decision in a similar dispute. U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney said on Friday that while she is curious about how the U.S. Supreme Court will decide the Dex Media Inc. v. Click-to-Call case, she didn’t think it would be appropriate to pump the brakes on the now-10-year-old dispute between Power Integrations and Fairchild. “I can’t begin to guess what’s going to happen in Dex Media,”...

