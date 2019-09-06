Kia Beats Allstate's 'Drivewise' IP Suit At 9th Circ.

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed on Friday Kia Motor Corp.'s win against Allstate's lawsuit alleging Kia's high-tech "Drive Wise" vehicle add-ons infringe Allstate's trademarked "Drivewise" driver safety program, despite a jury's advisory verdict that found the products could be confused. In a 9-page unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel held that U.S. District Judge James Otero didn't make a legal error when he found that consumers are unlikely to confuse Kia's "Drive Wise" vehicle add-ons and Allstate's free Drivewise program. "We conclude that the district court did not err, and the advisory jury's conclusion does not affect our review of the court's decision,"...

