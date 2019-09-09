Spectrum Seeks To Arbitrate Debt-Collection Robocall Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A cable TV company that is now a part of Spectrum is asking a Florida federal court to compel arbitration to resolve a customer's lawsuit alleging it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by repeatedly harassing him with robocalls to collect a debt. In a filing under its former name of Bright House Networks, the company said Friday that the case must be stayed and sent to arbitration because Anthony Tucci, who claims he received more than 100 unwanted calls over the last four years for an outstanding balance, signed a subscriber agreement last year before taking possession of company equipment...

