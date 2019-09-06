La. High Court Shuts Down Saints Fans' 'No-Call' Suit

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday discarded a lawsuit brought by New Orleans Saints fans over the controversial "no-call" in January's NFC Championship game, allowing the NFL to dodge a nightmare scenario after it looked as though Commissioner Roger Goodell and three referees involved in the game were going to have to sit for questioning. In a per curiam opinion, the Louisiana high court completely tossed the case, saying the four Saints fans who brought the suit had no basis for their claims. The ruling effectively nullifies a lower court order that had required Goodell and the referees to answer questions...

