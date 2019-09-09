2 Firms Seek $12M Award For $33M Chemical Price-Fix Deal

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Miller Law LLC and Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson PA are seeking $12 million for striking an “unprecedented” $33 million deal on behalf of a class of water treatment chemical buyers who lodged price-fixing and bid-rigging claims, according to a Friday filing in New Jersey federal court. The proposal by the firms, which represented a class of indirect purchasers of liquid aluminum sulfate, calls for an $11 million class counsel fee and $1 million in out-of-pocket costs, plus $25,000 each for two plaintiffs who represented the class. The multidistrict litigation accused General Chemical Corp. and others carrying out an...

