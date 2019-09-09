Star Hockey Coach Gets Choice: $2.25M Verdict Cut Or Retrial

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A famed hockey coach who won $4.16 million in a retaliatory-firing lawsuit against the University of Minnesota Duluth was ordered by a federal judge Friday to choose either a $2.25 million reduction in the verdict or a retrial on part of the damages. A federal judge told former University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey coach Shannon Miller, who faced years of discrimination and did not have her contract renewed in 2014 despite enjoying international renown and leading her team to five national championships, that the $3 million she received from a jury for past emotional distress was excessive given the harm...

