SEC Seeks $6.5M Default Order Against Longfin

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a New York federal judge on Friday to enter a $6.5 million default judgment against Longfin Corp. after the company failed to respond to securities fraud claims. The shuttered cryptocurrency has missed its deadline to answer the SEC's allegations that Longfin and CEO Venkata S. Meenavalli reported more than $66 million in sham revenue in 2017 and 2018, and also ran a separate scheme to get Longfin listed on the Nasdaq stock market. The SEC is now seeking a default judgment that would have Longfin disgorge $3,243,613 in ill-gotten gains and pay a monetary...

