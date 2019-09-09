Time Is Short To Find Digital Tax Deal, French Minister Says

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT) -- Time is running out to find an international digital tax deal, the French finance minister said, noting the U.S.’ continuing trade investigation into France’s national digital tax. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaking at a Paris news conference in July. He said Saturday that officials were working “on a daily basis” to try to find an international solution on digital taxation. (AP) Officials are working hard to find an international deal, Bruno Le Maire said, which hopefully would both end the bilateral dispute between France and the U.S. and more broadly develop a framework for taxing the world's largest digital companies. Le Maire spoke...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS