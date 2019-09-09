Taiwan Sets Up WTO Clash With India Over Tech Duties

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT) -- Taiwan has hit India with a new World Trade Organization case alleging that New Delhi has unfairly hiked tariffs on a range of information technology goods such as cellphones, television components and integrated circuitry, according to a WTO filing published Monday. Although India’s WTO tariff schedule requires it to apply no duties to a range of these technology sector goods, the government has nevertheless implemented tariffs ranging from 7.5% to 20% over the past few years, Taiwan said in the filing, which violates the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade. “Through those measures, India accords less favorable treatment to the commerce of [Taiwan]...

