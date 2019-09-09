Houston Attorney Convicted In $18M Tax Evasion Scheme

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based attorney has been convicted in a Texas federal court for his role in a scheme to repatriate more than $18 million in untaxed earnings from the Isle of Man. A jury on Friday convicted Jack Stephen Pursley of one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and three counts of tax evasion, according to court documents. The U.S. Department of Justice had alleged in its September 2018 indictment that Pursley worked with a former client to repatriate the client's untaxed earnings from Southeastern Shipping, a company providing workers to offshore oil rigs primarily based in the Middle East. The funds were...

