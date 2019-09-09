Allbirds Sues Austrian Sneaker Rival Over 'Wool Runners'

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Popular sneaker brand Allbirds has lodged a trademark suit in California federal court accusing an Austrian competitor of ripping off the design for its signature wool sneakers. Allbirds filed a trademark suit on Monday accusing Giesswein Walkwaren AG of ripping off the design for its popular "Wool Runners" sneakers (shown at right). In a complaint filed Friday, sneaker startup Allbirds claimed Giesswein Walkwaren AG is selling sneakers that are "nearly identical" to its "Wool Runners," which use merino wool and other natural materials as part of the supposedly sustainable model touted by Allbirds. Allbirds says it has trademark and trade dress rights...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS