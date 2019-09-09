New Bid For Vitamin Shoppe May Best $208M Liberty Tax Deal

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Kirkland-steered Vitamin Shoppe said Monday it scored a competing acquisition offer during a go-shop period that has the potential to sink its planned $208 million sale to Troutman Sanders LLP-led Liberty Tax Inc. The New Jersey-based supplement retailer said in its statement that the competing offer from the unnamed, third-party bidder is “reasonably likely” to lead to a superior offer for the business and that it plans to begin negotiations with the bidder. Even so, Vitamin Shoppe said its board of directors and a special committee have not changed their recommendations regarding the Liberty Tax deal, which was announced in August,...

