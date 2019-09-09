Datadog Leads IPO Flurry Expected to Raise $729M Combined

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT) -- New York-based data monitoring and analytics platform Datadog said Monday that it plans to raise $492 million in its Cooley LLP-led initial public offering if its shares are priced at midpoint, leading the way for a flurry of launches that are expected to net $729 million combined. Venture capital-backed Datadog Inc. said it plans to price its 24 million share offering at a price range of $19 to $22 per share. Following the class A share offering, the company will have a dual class structure that will see class A shareholders entitled to one vote, while class B shares will carry...

