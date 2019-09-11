BREAKING: J&J Hit With $37.3M Verdict In NJ Talc Case

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 11:46 AM EDT) -- A New Jersey state jury Wednesday slammed Johnson & Johnson with $37.3 million in combined compensatory damages over claims four people developed mesothelioma by using the pharmaceutical giant's baby powder. Soon after kicking off the third full day of deliberations in the nearly two-month trial, the jury handed down those verdicts, deciding the company's talc products contained asbestos and that exposure to the toxic mineral in the products was a substantial factor in causing the fatal disease in plaintiffs D’Angela McNeill-George, Will Ronning, Douglas Barden and David Etheridge. During testimony that began July 15, the parties offered competing takes on internal...

