J&J Hit With $37.3M Verdict In NJ Talc Case

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 11:46 AM EDT) -- A New Jersey state jury Wednesday slammed Johnson & Johnson with $37.3 million in combined compensatory damages over claims four people developed mesothelioma from using the pharmaceutical giant's baby powder. Soon after kicking off a third full day of deliberations in the nearly two-month trial, the jury handed down those verdicts in a New Brunswick courtroom, deciding the plaintiffs were exposed to asbestos in the company's talc products and that such exposure was a substantial factor in causing their incurable disease. “I’m very heartened that justice was done,” plaintiffs’ attorney Christopher M. Placitella of Cohen Placitella & Roth PC told Law360...

