Ashurst Nabs Freshfields Investigations Pro In London

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Ashurst LLP has gained a former Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP counsel who specializes in advising clients on various types of investigations and representing them in criminal and regulatory enforcement matters. Ruby Hamid will join the firm's dispute resolution team in London as a partner in mid-October, after spending more than four years at Freshfields. She has represented clients in enforcement cases before the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office, in addition to advising clients on programs aimed at preventing the facilitation of tax evasion, the firm said in a recent announcement. In her new role, she will utilize her corporate crime expertise to...

