DOL Rule Excluding Perks From OT Math Hits Final Hurdle

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT) -- New U.S. Department of Labor regulations that would let employers exclude certain bonuses and nonwage jobs perks when calculating workers' overtime pay are on the verge of being finalized now that the White House Office of Management and Budget has received the final rule. Under the proposed rule, employers that let workers opt for cash in lieu of time off would not factor those payments into the regular rate for a given pay period. Securing clearance from the OMB, which received the rule on Sunday, is the last hurdle the regulations need to clear before being finalized. A DOL spokesperson told...

