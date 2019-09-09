No Effective Strategy In EPA Lead Paint Program, Report Says

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was sharply criticized Monday by an internal audit designed to measure its progress on protecting the public from lead-based paint in homes, finding the agency lacks an effective strategy on the issue. The report chided the EPA’s implementation of its Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting rule, which is a key element of the agency’s effort to reduce childhood lead poisoning, according to the report by the agency’s internal watchdog. Lead paint was used in about 38 million homes before the practice was banned in 1978. The regulation at issue was released in 2008 and involves enforcement...

