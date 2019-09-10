Pa. Lawmaker Can't Challenge Sunoco Pipelines, Court Says

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court has ordered an end to an injunction against Sunoco units building the Mariner East 2 pipelines, ruling the state senator who filed the complaint seeking the injunction lacked standing to do so as either a legislator or private citizen. The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania said Monday that the Public Utility Commission had been wrong to grant state Sen. Andrew E. Dinniman standing to file a complaint against Sunoco over sinkholes and alleged water contamination related to the pipelines’ construction, since the construction neither impinged on his right to vote on legislation nor personally affected him as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS