Ariz. Lettuce Grower Tries To Toss NJ Panera Salad Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- An Arizona lettuce grower asked a New Jersey federal judge to release it from claims stemming from a woman's lawsuit alleging she contracted E. coli from a Panera Bread salad, arguing Monday that it has no ties to the Garden State and thus can't be taken to task in its courts. The jurisdictional argument by Marlatt Brothers Produce LLC of Wellton, Arizona, shot back at produce supplier Andrew Smith Co.'s bid for damages and defense costs in the suit by Louise Fraser, who was sickened after dining at the fast-casual chain's Raritan, New Jersey, location in March 2018. Andrew Smith, a...

