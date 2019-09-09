DOJ Details Arbitral Plan In $2.6B Novelis-Aleris Deal Dispute

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday laid out an unusual arbitration process that would be used in its suit seeking to block Novelis’ planned $2.6 billion purchase of Aleris amid concerns that the deal would reduce competition and hike the price of aluminum auto body sheet. Mergers are typically resolved through weekslong court trials, but this marks the first time the DOJ has ever invoked a mid-1990s law allowing it to arbitrate certain aspects of litigation — here for what kind of product market definition will govern the merger challenge. The merger was inked in July of last year by Aleris...

