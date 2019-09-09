Boston Properties Nabs Suburban Mass. Offices For $106M

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Boston Properties Inc. said Monday it has acquired a two-building office campus in Waltham, Massachusetts, for $106 million, expanding the real estate investment trust’s presence in the area. The 392,600-square-foot campus on the outskirts of Boston adds to the REIT’s more than 4 million square feet of office space holdings in the area, the announcement said. Boston Properties bills itself as the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A properties in the U.S., and the largest owner and manager of Class A office space in Waltham. The property at 880 and 890 Winter Street includes two cafes, a landscaped...

