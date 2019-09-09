Calif. Actor Age Law 'Sweeps Broadly,' 9th Circ. Judge Says

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared skeptical Monday of arguments by California's attorney general and the Screen Actors Guild that a 2016 state law requiring IMDb to remove an actor's age information upon request comports with free speech rights, with one judge saying the law "sweeps broadly." During a hearing in Pasadena, California, U.S. Circuit Judge Bridget Shelton Bade noted that Assembly Bill 1687 applies to IMDb.com's public website as well as IMDbPro users, who pay to subscribe to the website for hiring purposes. "Your statute sweeps broadly to all age and date of birth information on the public site that doesn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS