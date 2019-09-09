Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Actor Age Law 'Sweeps Broadly,' 9th Circ. Judge Says

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared skeptical Monday of arguments by California's attorney general and the Screen Actors Guild that a 2016 state law requiring IMDb to remove an actor's age information upon request comports with free speech rights, with one judge saying the law "sweeps broadly."

During a hearing in Pasadena, California, U.S. Circuit Judge Bridget Shelton Bade noted that Assembly Bill 1687 applies to IMDb.com's public website as well as IMDbPro users, who pay to subscribe to the website for hiring purposes.

"Your statute sweeps broadly to all age and date of birth information on the public site that doesn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®